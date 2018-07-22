Brokerages Set $22.00 Target Price for AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AC Immune an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on AC Immune and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

ACIU traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 734,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,659. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.24. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AC Immune stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.05% of AC Immune worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

