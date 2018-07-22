Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.33 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $47,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $207,802.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,800 shares of company stock worth $392,834. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

