Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.24 Million

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $68.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.70 million and the highest is $68.61 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $51.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $271.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $276.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $294.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $42.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, President Michael Goodwin Mayer bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $131,008.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,457.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $130,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 264,581 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 945,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 774,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

