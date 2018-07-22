Brokerages Expect Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.56. Charter Communications reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $13.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications opened at $288.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

