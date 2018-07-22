Brokerages Expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post $22.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.47 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $98.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $103.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $102.32 million to $119.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Catchmark Timber Trust traded down $0.14, reaching $12.71, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,960. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $624.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 164,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

