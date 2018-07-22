Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup traded down $0.45, reaching $40.50, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.