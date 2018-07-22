Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce $4.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $10.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 million to $18.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

APVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 344,700 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 197,341 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,236 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

