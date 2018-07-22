Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (AGCO) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. AGCO posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,661,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,488,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,550,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,236,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 7.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 145.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 394,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $59.33 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.