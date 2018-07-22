Brokerages Expect Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acxiom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. Acxiom posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acxiom will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acxiom.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Acxiom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACXM. ValuEngine raised Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Acxiom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acxiom from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of ACXM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.56. 407,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,410. Acxiom has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acxiom by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acxiom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Acxiom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Acxiom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 51,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Acxiom by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

