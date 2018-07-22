Brokerages Anticipate Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Murphy USA reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy USA will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy USA.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.20%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Murphy USA opened at $79.21 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. Murphy USA has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.02 per share, with a total value of $499,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

