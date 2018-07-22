Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Edward Jones raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $643,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 70,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson traded up $0.12, reaching $46.20, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 378,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.97%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.