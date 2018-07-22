Brokerages Anticipate CA, Inc. (CA) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. CA reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CA will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CA.

Get CA alerts:

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. CA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of CA in a report on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Shares of CA opened at $43.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. CA has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

In other CA news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $65,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $253,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CA by 41.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CA by 22.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 981,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after buying an additional 182,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CA (CA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.