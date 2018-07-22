Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $15.55 million to $23.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 250,600 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $491,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan purchased 70,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $150,959.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 747,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 120,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 198,338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,227. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.