Broadcom (AVGO) PT Lowered to $300.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.46.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom opened at $210.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.