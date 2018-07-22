British Land (BLND) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 840 ($11.12) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 820 ($10.85). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.66) price objective (up previously from GBX 700 ($9.27)) on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.79) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.19) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 705.33 ($9.34).

British Land opened at GBX 638.60 ($8.45) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($9.20).

British Land (LON:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.80 ($0.49) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). British Land had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 73.80%.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 699 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £139,800 ($185,043.02). Also, insider Tim Score acquired 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,872.78 ($18,362.38). Insiders have bought a total of 43,895 shares of company stock worth $29,982,991 in the last quarter.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

