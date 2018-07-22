Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bright Scholar Education Holdngs an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEDU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs opened at $15.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students.

