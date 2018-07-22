Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bright Scholar Education Holdngs an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research firms have issued reports on BEDU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.
Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs opened at $15.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.18.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students.
