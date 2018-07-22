Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.57. Briggs & Stratton reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Briggs & Stratton.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Briggs & Stratton had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGG. ValuEngine downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 114,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton traded down $0.01, reaching $16.83, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 466,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,038. Briggs & Stratton has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $718.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Briggs & Stratton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.