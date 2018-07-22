Boston Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperva were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Imperva by 2,341.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 389,798 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperva in the first quarter worth about $7,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Imperva by 164.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 259,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 161,582 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperva by 1,595.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 161,007 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Imperva in the first quarter worth about $4,770,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Imperva from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperva in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Imperva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Imperva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPV opened at $56.85 on Friday. Imperva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Imperva had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Imperva Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

