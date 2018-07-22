Boohoo Group (BOO) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Shore Capital lowered Boohoo Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 290 ($3.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 125 ($1.65) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240.40 ($3.18).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.85) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 328.93 ($4.35).

In other news, insider Neil James Catto sold 1,553,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total value of £3,339,805.70 ($4,420,656.12).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.