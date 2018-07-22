Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIFI. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

WIFI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.46. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $506,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $464,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $403,403.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,718. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

