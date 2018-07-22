Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

WIFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th.

Shares of WIFI traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $403,403.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,718. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

