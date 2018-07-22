BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target to C$270.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$265.00 to C$270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a c$254.60 rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$254.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$256.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$262.80.

CP opened at C$255.70 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$189.57 and a 1-year high of C$257.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.76 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.68 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 101.93% and a net margin of 89.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

