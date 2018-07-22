Blue Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1,551.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00460533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00163770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024286 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.