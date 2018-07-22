Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 248 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investec raised their price target on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 240 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £304,200 ($402,647.25).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

