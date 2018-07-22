Blackstone Group (BX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of BX opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

