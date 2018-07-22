BlackRock Inc. Acquires 637,115 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 637,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 199,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 118,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California opened at $3.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

