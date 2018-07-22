BlackRock Inc. Acquires 35,535 Shares of Moneygram International Inc (MGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.68% of Moneygram International worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.87. Moneygram International Inc has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

