Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,669 shares of company stock worth $1,535,745. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 9.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,634,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231,010 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $19,276,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $16,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,847 shares during the period.

Blackbaud traded up $1.28, hitting $117.76, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 301,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,633. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.66. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $204.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

