BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants opened at $63.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $287,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 207,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 298,835 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

