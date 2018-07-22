Bitz 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (BITZ)

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Bitz has traded flat against the dollar. Bitz has a total market capitalization of $181,295.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitz Coin Profile

Bitz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency . Bitz’s official website is bitz.biz

Bitz Coin Trading

Bitz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

