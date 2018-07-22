bitUSD (BITUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,067.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. bitUSD has a market cap of $11.91 million and $36,067.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00013757 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003937 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00459740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00163710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024252 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000989 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 11,649,600 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

