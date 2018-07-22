BitBay (BAY) Price Hits $0.0309 on Top Exchanges

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, BitBay has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and C-CEX. BitBay has a total market cap of $31.30 million and approximately $22,891.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00106109 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BitBay

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

