BioScrip (BIOS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioScrip earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6435102598537 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioScrip has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

BioScrip traded down $0.02, hitting $2.90, on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 311,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.79. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.17.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

