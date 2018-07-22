BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $240,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $201,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,753,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $373.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

