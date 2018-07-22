BidaskClub Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Sell

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $316.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 240,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 298,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 118,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

