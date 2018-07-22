Best Buy (BBY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.88.

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 8,854 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $651,920.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,505. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,507,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 109,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,388,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

