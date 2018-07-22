Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $144,788,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 173.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,226,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4,275.8% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 625,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 611,445 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,536,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

