Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 12,637.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 332,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diageo by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,129,000 after buying an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,529,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,105,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Diageo by 294.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 147,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 110,211 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

