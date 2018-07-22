Benchmark Cuts eBay (EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a $34.11 rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a $37.95 rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.16.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,033,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,254. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $464,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,726.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,114 shares of company stock worth $5,479,825. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 75.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $375,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $14,120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,337 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.