Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Upgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BXE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bellatrix Exploration has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.03.

Bellatrix Exploration opened at C$1.25 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.84.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.67 million. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 49.98%.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

