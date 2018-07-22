Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Increased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 4.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and opened at $247.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $191.53 and a 52-week high of $248.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

