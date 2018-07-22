Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $226,509.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade and YoBit. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000246 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000335 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,613,700,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

