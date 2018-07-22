Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $337.56 million and $5.93 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004545 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003937 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00459740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00163710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024252 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, BigONE, Mercatox, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bancor Network, Paradex, Upbit, Binance, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io, ChaoEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

