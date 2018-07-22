Barclays Cuts Prudential (PRU) Price Target to GBX 2,076

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,144 ($28.38) to GBX 2,076 ($27.48) in a report issued on Wednesday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,740 ($23.03) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,050 ($27.13) to GBX 2,250 ($29.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,235 ($29.58) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,950 ($25.81) to GBX 2,250 ($29.78) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,138.63 ($28.31).

Prudential opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.69) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.37).

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

