Barclays Cuts Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target to GBX 140

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 140 ($1.85) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FXPO. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.91) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.50) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 219.78 ($2.91).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FXPO stock opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 136.88 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.60 ($4.32).

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe purchased 1,434 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £2,824.98 ($3,739.22).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.