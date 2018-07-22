Barclays (BCS) vs. Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 7 5 0 2.42 Barclays 2 5 5 0 2.25

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. Barclays pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 11.77% 7.04% 0.46% Barclays -13.05% 3.92% 0.22%

Volatility & Risk

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $19.56 billion 1.97 $1.78 billion $0.65 9.92 Barclays $27.15 billion 1.56 -$1.65 billion $0.83 12.00

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barclays. Royal Bank of Scotland Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats Barclays on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; secured personal loans, and business lending and asset-backed lending products; invoice financing and other financing products; and insurance products and credit cards. It also provides unitized fund, rate, portfolio management, payment, liquidity management, financial planning, and currency products. In addition, the company offers personal and business banking, commercial and private banking, wealth planning, investment management, risk management, and trading services to retail banking, mass affluent, small business, and high net worth customers. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

