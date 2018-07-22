Barclays Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 80 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HSBC set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 88.50.

NOVN stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Thursday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

