Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWFG stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.45. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

BWFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $330,300 over the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

