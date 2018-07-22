Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon opened at $52.46 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.34.

In related news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,688,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,701 shares of company stock worth $3,796,375 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

