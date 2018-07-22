Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Kellogg (K)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 520,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,628,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,452,000 after buying an additional 985,494 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 73.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after buying an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,794,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,499,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg opened at $70.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $10,739,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $10,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 736,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,114,290. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

